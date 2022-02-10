 Skip to main content
Mild through Friday, but tracking a big cool down by the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Some patchy frost Thursday morning with temperatures in some areas dipping below freezing. In the wake of a weak cold front, temperatures will be a hair cooler than yesterday with highs only in the upper 40s.

Winds will turn out of the south tonight, bringing another bump up in temperatures Friday morning.

A stronger cold front will bring a chance for showers by Friday afternoon with much colder air spilling in for the weekend.

By Saturday morning, readings in the lower 20s will be commonplace, and a few flurries are also possible. High temperatures Saturday will only be near the freezing mark.

