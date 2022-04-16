Mild Saturday -- Tracking thundershowers into Sunday

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Saturday is off to a cooler and foggy start.
Temperatures will reach the upper 50's to lower 60's as clouds will continue around the day and into the overnight hours.
Winds will be light from the N.
It's possible to see a few isolated showers into southeast Missouri into the late evening hours.
Sunday morning temperatures will be into the upper 30's, with an afternoon high into the mid to upper 50's and an overnight low into the lower 40's.
Sadly, you may have to move any holiday plans inside as showers will be moving into the region by early afternoon, becoming more heavy into the late evening hours.
A few heavier thunderstorms are possible after 4pm.
By Monday, clouds move in, temperatures are expected to be into the 60's with an overnight low into the mid to upper 30's.
The next chance of rain looks to move in by Wednesday into Thursday.