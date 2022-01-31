Mild & quiet Monday; potential winter storm later this week

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation is possible with total snow accumulations of up to two inches, and ice accumulations of two tenths to four tenths of an inch possible. * WHERE...For portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. This area is along and west of a line from Doniphan, Poplar Bluff, Cape Girardeau Missouri onward to Carbondale, McLeansboro, and Wayne City Illinois. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible and should be avoided unless absolutely necessary. The hazardous conditions could impact those travelers during the morning or evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Prolonged power outages may occur where significant ice accumulations develop. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&