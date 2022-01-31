 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation is possible with total snow
accumulations of up to two inches, and ice accumulations of two
tenths to four tenths of an inch possible.

* WHERE...For portions of southeast Missouri and southern
Illinois. This area is along and west of a line from Doniphan,
Poplar Bluff, Cape Girardeau Missouri onward to Carbondale,
McLeansboro, and Wayne City Illinois.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible and should be avoided
unless absolutely necessary. The hazardous conditions could
impact those travelers during the morning or evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Prolonged power outages may occur where
significant ice accumulations develop.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Mild & quiet Monday; potential winter storm later this week

1_31 winter.jpg

WSIL -- Monday will be the "Pick of the Week" with above average temperatures a little bit of sunshine. Afternoon temperatures will peak in the upper 40s and winds will generally be light from the southeast.

1_31 today.jpg

Temperatures continue to climb into Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s, but rain will begin to arrive by late Tuesday afternoon.

A potential winter storm takes aim at our region Wednesday and Thursday. Right now, it appears most likely that rain will begin to change to freezing rain Wednesday afternoon and evening across southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

1_31 headlines.jpg

The biggest push of moisture is expected Thursday. There is still a lot of uncertainty on the amounts and locations of winter weather, but ice is the most likely type of winter precipitation.

1_31 wsw.jpg

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois beginning Wednesday evening and running into late Thursday night.

