Mild midweek, but frost possible this weekend

WSIL -- Chilly this morning with temperatures in many areas of southern Illinois dipping back into the mid to upper 30s.
Another gorgeous fall day is on tap with abundant sunshine and temperatures in the mid 70s.
Quiet weather continues, but temperatures will begin to warm up Wednesday and Thurday. Readings near 80 will be common Wednesday afternoon and low to mid 80s are expected Thursday.
A strong cold front will move through Thursday night, ushering in the coldest air of the season so far. No rain is expected with the front, but by Friday afternoon, temperatures will only be in the lower 60s.
We are tracking a chance for patchy frost by Saturday and Sunday mornings.