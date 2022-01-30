Mild and Pleasant Sunday -- Warm start to the next work week

WSIL (Carterville, IL) -- Sunday morning temperatures were into the upper 20's and lower 30's.
With a light wind from the SW, the wind chill values were much warmer than what the region has been seeing.
Sunday's highs are forecast to be in the lower 40's with an overnight low into the upper 20's.
Passing clouds will be probable throughout the day.
Monday's forecast highs are expected to be in the upper 40's to the northern half of the viewing area, and into the lower to mid 50's for the southwestern parts.
Overnight lows are forecast to be in the lower 40's.
You can expect partly cloudy conditions.
By Tuesday, temperatures warm into the 50's ahead of a cold front. Passing showers are possible into the late afternoon. The chance for steady showers looks to be into the late evening Tuesday and into early morning Wednesday.
By the later half of the work week, we are keeping an eye on a possible rain to snow maker, Wednesday through Thursday.
There is a lot of uncertainty at this point on how much rain or snow the region could see.
There is an important note that this system has not yet formed and WSIL's Storm Track 3 team will provide updates as the days get closer leading up to the mid week.