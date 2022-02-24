 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate to locally heavy mixed precipitation expected.
Additional ice accumulations from one tenth to one quarter of an
inch are likely over southeast Missouri, far west Kentucky and
southwest Illinois. Little, if any additional sleet
accumulation expected today.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, the Purchase Area of western
Kentucky including the Land between the Lakes region, and
southern Illinois generally west of Interstate 57 and 24.

* WHEN...Now until 6 PM Thursday.

* IMPACTS...A few power outages and minor tree damage are likely
due to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will slowly rise above
freezing from east to west across the warned area today, except
for those areas from southeast Missouri into southwest Illinois.
The best chances for seeing significant icing are expected to
remain along and west of Interstate 57 in southern Illinois and
southeast Missouri today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Midday Weather Update: Freezing rain, lightning, & thunder

  • 0
2_24 radar 1.jpg

WSIL -- Freezing rain will fall across much of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri the remainder of the afternoon. Don't be alarmed, but lightning and thunder have been occurring and a few storms could even produce small hail.

2_24 ice 3.jpg

The freezing line is gradually shifting northwest, but has been slow to cross the Ohio River. This will result in ice falling in southeastern Illinois from Harrisburg to Cave-in-Rock, previously forecasted to be mostly rain.

2_24 ice 2.jpg

Ice will generally be confined to elevated surfaces such as tree limbs, decks, and cars, but untreated pavement such as sidewalks, driveways, and parking lots could also become slick in some areas.

2_24 ice 4.jpg

Rain and freezing rain will begin to wrap up by around 9-10 p.m. Thursday evening.

2_24 ice 5.jpg

As temperatures fall overnight into the low to mid 20s, refreezing could occur, especially on untreated surfaces by Friday morning.

Tags

Recommended for you