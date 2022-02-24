Midday Weather Update: Freezing rain, lightning, & thunder

WSIL -- Freezing rain will fall across much of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri the remainder of the afternoon. Don't be alarmed, but lightning and thunder have been occurring and a few storms could even produce small hail.
The freezing line is gradually shifting northwest, but has been slow to cross the Ohio River. This will result in ice falling in southeastern Illinois from Harrisburg to Cave-in-Rock, previously forecasted to be mostly rain.
Ice will generally be confined to elevated surfaces such as tree limbs, decks, and cars, but untreated pavement such as sidewalks, driveways, and parking lots could also become slick in some areas.
Rain and freezing rain will begin to wrap up by around 9-10 p.m. Thursday evening.
As temperatures fall overnight into the low to mid 20s, refreezing could occur, especially on untreated surfaces by Friday morning.