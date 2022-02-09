 Skip to main content
Melting kicks into overdrive with more mild temperatures

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Let the melting kick into overdrive! Temperatures this morning are already above freezing to start, and despite a weak cold front, afternoon readings will be even warmer than yesterday.

Temperatures will dip into Thursday as a secondary front moves through tonight. Back below freezing we go Thursday morning and highs will be 5-10º cooler Thursday afternoon.

Back up on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Then, back down this weekend. Saturday afternoon, temperatures will struggle to climb above freezing.

The Arctic cold front Friday evening could bring a few showers.

