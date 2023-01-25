Measurable snow has ended, melting continues through the afternoon

WSIL -- Snow has come to an end as winter storm exits to the north and east. A few flurries remain possible the remainder of the day, but no additional accumulation is expected.
Snowfall amounts across Illinois and Missouri ranged from more than 6" in southwest Illinois and the Ozarks... to less than 1" in Metropolis.
Temperatures will stay above freezing with most climbing into the upper 30s during the afternoon.
A few more snow showers are possible tonight, mainly after 10 p.m. While a quick burst of snow is possible, additional accumulation is unlikely through the night.
By Thursday morning, temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Some re-freezing is possible on untreated surfaces like parking lots and sidewalks.
Thursday will be a cold, blustery day with highs only in the lower 30s and wind chills in the 20s.
This blast of winter weather is short-lived, temperatures by Friday afternoon will bounce into the mid 40s and lower 50s are expected in some areas Saturday.
Another storm system will move into the region Saturday night, but above freezing temperatures will keep precipitation as rain.