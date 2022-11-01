Mayfield police search for missing child

MAYFIELD, KY (WSIL) -- Police in Mayfield Kentucky are searching for a 10 year old boy.
Police say Zion McClendon left with a group to go trick-or-treating around 6 Monday night.
Police say he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt that says "I'd rather be gaming" with gaming written multiple times in multiple colors.
He was also wearing black shorts with white sandals. He had his face painted white with some red to simulate blood.
His group was walking in the Arbors and he separated from the group around 7 pm.
Police say, McClendon has asthma and does not have his inhaler or medicine with him.
McClendon is 4’11” and 112 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Mayfield Police Department at (270) 247-1621 or the Kentucky State Police at (270) 856-3721.