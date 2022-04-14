Marion Police say bank robbery suspect was killed by police after a California heist

MARION (WSIL) -- The Marion Police Department says Travis S. Tarrants, 45, the suspect wanted for robbing People's National Bank in Marion on March 1, 2022 is dead.
According to Marion Police, they were able to identify Tarrants and connect him to the local robbery thanks to a Facebook post that showed the suspect's Chevrolet Colorado truck used in the robbery. The Bloomington (Indiana) Police Department saw the post, and identified the truck as the same truck used in a bank robbery there in November 2021.
Bloomington Police had arrested Tarrants and charged him for the November robbery along with resisting arrest and attempting to steal an officer's gun.
Tarrants was later released in January on his own recognizance, meaning he did not have to post bail, but only sign a written promise to appear in court. He failed to show for a court hearing in February and an arrest warrant was issued.
On February 28, Marion Police say video surveillance showed Tarrants arriving to the west side of Marion in the late afternoon. He sat in a parking lot near to the People's National Bank located on 17th Street and remained there overnight inside a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado truck. He can be seen only leaving the truck on a few occasions as he walked to a nearby business to use their restroom. The following morning, March 1, video shows Tarrants leaving the parking lot and driving to the bank, where he entered the bank wearing a mask just before 11 a.m.
Tarrants, armed with what appeared to be a black semi-automatic pistol, robbed the bank and left Marion.
Once authorities were able to identify Tarrants the Williamson County State’s Attorney’s Office an arrest warrant was issued.
Police were able to track the truck to southern California, alerting authorities it was connected to two bank robberies in the Midwest.
Then, on the afternoon of April 7, Tarrants reportedly entered a Bank of America in Fontana, California, armed with what was described as a gun, and robbed the bank. Fontana Police responded to the robbery, where witnesses told officers the suspect had been seen going into a Wendy's restaurant. A confrontation with police reportedly occurred as Tarrants attempted to leave through the back of the restaurant. Officers shot and killed Tarrants. A replica gun believed to have been used in the robbery was recovered on him.
Marion Police have closed the March 1 bank robbery case.