Marion Krispy Kreme closed after fire

MARION (WSIL) -- Krispy Kreme is closed after an early morning fire Thursday.
Marion Fire Department responded to the restaurant around 1 am to a fire in the kitchen area.
Manager Partner Eric Schneider told News 3 the fire suppression system and firefighters were able to contain the blaze to a small area.
A News 3 viewer shared this video of heavy smoke coming from inside the building.
No employees were in the building during the fire and no injuries have been reported.
The store will closed for the foreseeable future while they work to clean up and replace the damaged equipment.