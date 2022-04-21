Marion High School students enlist in U.S. Military

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Six students at Marion High School committed today to join United States Military.
The event was held earlier this afternoon at the high school auditorium. Friends and family members were on hand to show their support.
"I've been thinking about it for a while, then finally a recruiter came out and talked to me about what was going on," said Army enlistee Wesley Smith.
"About a year and a half ago, I went to the office and finally decided that's what I was going to do.
Smith, along with Kyle Sweeney, enlisted with the Army. John Biermann enlisted with the Marine Corp while students Ashton Belt, Jack Gregory and Derrick Khy enlisted with the Army National Guard.
"Military has been my plan since the fifth grade. It was just a decision of what branch I wanted to go into," said Sweeney.
"Military in general was since I was little," noted Gregory. "It was the Marine Corp for a long time. But when it really started to hit me in the face that I would have to make a decision, and put my name on a piece of paper, the guard is just who I went with."
Representatives from each listed military branch was on hand.
"I decided to join because of all the benefits you get [like] free college," said Belt. "And I joined because I just like the idea of physical activity and protecting our country."