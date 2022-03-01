March coming in like a lamb; spring-like temps arrive

WSIL -- March is coming in like a lamb this year with warm, quiet weather.
This morning, temperatures are above freezing in most locations and sunshine will begin warming things very quickly. This afternoon, readings will peak in the upper 60s across southern Illinois and western Kentucky and a few may even top 70 in southeast Missouri.
Upper 60s and lower 70s stick around Wednesday, but temperatures cool back into the 50s for highs on Thursday.
Quiet weather is expected through Friday, but an active pattern returns this weekend. That means more rain and potentially more t-storms.