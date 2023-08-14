 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, and portions of southern
Illinois and west Kentucky to the south and west of a line from
Pinckneyville and Harrisburg Illinois on to Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread thunderstorms are expected to move southeast into
the watch area overnight into Monday morning. This slow
moving area of storms may persist over the same areas long
enough to cause local flash flooding. Persistent rainfall
rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour would likely cause flash
flooding, especially where flooding occurred Saturday in
parts of southwest Kentucky.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Many left without power after storms roll through region

power line, power outage
Pexels

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- The storms early on Monday brought high winds, lots of rain and left many in the dark.

Crews have been working to restoring power to many across the region.

Here is a breakdown of power outages throughout the area...

UPDATE: 8.14.23 1:10 a.m.

Illinois:

Union County - 0 Customers Out

Perry County - 0 Customers Out

Jackson County - 0 Customers Out

Williamson County - 0 Customers Out

Randolph County - 0 Customers Out

Alexander County - 0 Customers Out

Pulaski County - 0 Customers Out

Pope County - 0 Customers Out

Hardin County - 0 Customers Out

Johnson County - 0 Customers Out

Massac County - 0 Customers Out

Saline County - 0 Customers Out

Gallatin County - 0 Customers Out

Franklin County - 0 Customers Out

Jefferson County - 0 Customers Out

Hamilton County - 0 Customers Out

Missouri:

Cape Girardeau County - 0 Customers Out

Bollinger County - 327 Customers Out

Butler County - 0 Customers Out

Perry County - 0 Customers Out

Madison County - 0 Customers Out

Wayne County - 51 Customers Out

Stoddard County - 0 Customers Out

Scott County - 0 Customers Out

Mississippi County - 0 Customers Out

New Madrid County - 0 Customers Out

Carter County - 0 Customers Out

Ripley County - 0 Customers Out

Dunklin County - 0 Customers Out

Kentucky:

Marshall County - 0 Customers Out

McCracken County - 0 Customers Out

Livingston County - 0 Customers Out

Hickman County - 0 Customers Out

Ballard County - 0 Customers Out

Carlisle County - 0 Customers Out

Fulton County - 0 Customers Out

Graves County - 0 Customers Out

Calloway County - 0 Customers Out

Crittenden County - 0 Customers Out

Tennessee:

Lake County: - 0 Customers Out

Obion County: 0 Customers Out

Weakley County: 0 Customers Out

Crews are out working to restore power to areas affected.

