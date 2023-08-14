Many left without power after storms roll through region

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, and portions of southern Illinois and west Kentucky to the south and west of a line from Pinckneyville and Harrisburg Illinois on to Murray Kentucky. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Widespread thunderstorms are expected to move southeast into the watch area overnight into Monday morning. This slow moving area of storms may persist over the same areas long enough to cause local flash flooding. Persistent rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour would likely cause flash flooding, especially where flooding occurred Saturday in parts of southwest Kentucky. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&