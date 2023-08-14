Many left without power after storms roll through region

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- The storms early on Monday brought high winds, lots of rain and left many in the dark.
Crews have been working to restoring power to many across the region.
Here is a breakdown of power outages throughout the area...
UPDATE: 8.14.23 1:10 a.m.
Illinois:
Union County - 0 Customers Out
Perry County - 0 Customers Out
Jackson County - 0 Customers Out
Williamson County - 0 Customers Out
Randolph County - 0 Customers Out
Alexander County - 0 Customers Out
Pulaski County - 0 Customers Out
Pope County - 0 Customers Out
Hardin County - 0 Customers Out
Johnson County - 0 Customers Out
Massac County - 0 Customers Out
Saline County - 0 Customers Out
Gallatin County - 0 Customers Out
Franklin County - 0 Customers Out
Jefferson County - 0 Customers Out
Hamilton County - 0 Customers Out
Missouri:
Cape Girardeau County - 0 Customers Out
Bollinger County - 327 Customers Out
Butler County - 0 Customers Out
Perry County - 0 Customers Out
Madison County - 0 Customers Out
Wayne County - 51 Customers Out
Stoddard County - 0 Customers Out
Scott County - 0 Customers Out
Mississippi County - 0 Customers Out
New Madrid County - 0 Customers Out
Carter County - 0 Customers Out
Ripley County - 0 Customers Out
Dunklin County - 0 Customers Out
Kentucky:
Marshall County - 0 Customers Out
McCracken County - 0 Customers Out
Livingston County - 0 Customers Out
Hickman County - 0 Customers Out
Ballard County - 0 Customers Out
Carlisle County - 0 Customers Out
Fulton County - 0 Customers Out
Graves County - 0 Customers Out
Calloway County - 0 Customers Out
Crittenden County - 0 Customers Out
Tennessee:
Lake County: - 0 Customers Out
Obion County: 0 Customers Out
Weakley County: 0 Customers Out
Crews are out working to restore power to areas affected.