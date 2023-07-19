Major flooding ongoing this morning in parts of Illinois and Kentucky

WSIL -- A rather serious situation is setting up over parts of southern Illinois and western Kentucky with major flooding already ongoing.
A rare Flash Flood Emergency is in effect for parts of Graves, Ballard, Carlisle, and Hickman counties. More than 6" of rain has fallen, resulting in life-threatening flooding.
When it comes to severe storms, flooding is the most deadly form, many of the fatalities occur in vehicle attempting to drive through flooded roadways. It is NEVER a good idea to drive through an inundated roadway.
Storms will continue to track over the same areas, running parallel to the Mississippi River with widespread 3-5" and isolated totals topping 7". Storms may continue to produce very heavy rain through midday before finally wrapping up by early afternoon.
In addition to flooding, there is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for parts of southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, and western Kentucky until 10 a.m.
While the focus will be on devastating flooding, a few storms may also produce strong winds and occasional hail.