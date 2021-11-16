Loyola leaving Missouri Valley, joining Atlantic 10 next year

(WSIL) -- Loyola University Chicago has accepted an invitation to join the Atlantic 10 Conference.
Effective July 1, 2022, the Ramblers will begin competing in the A-10, a 14-university, 21-sport league.
All of the school's sports — except women’s golf and men’s volleyball, which the Atlantic 10 doesn’t sponsor — will be making the jump over to the A-10.
The Missouri Valley previously announced it would add Belmont to the conference in 2022.
In recent years, the Ramblers made a Final Four appearance in 2018 and took a trip to the Sweet 16 in 2021. The Ramblers have also won back-to-back NCAA national championships in men's volleyball in 2014 and 2015.
"I am excited to announce that Loyola University Chicago will be joining the Atlantic 10 Conference beginning in the 2022-23 academic year," Pres. Dr. Jo Ann Rooney said. "The A-10 is widely regarded as one of the top leagues in the country for its success in competition and in the classroom. This move will continue to grow our visibility at a national level, while at the same time placing us in a league with three other Jesuit institutions. We are confident this is a move that positions Loyola for even greater success, both athletically and academically, in the future."
"Making this transition will enhance the experience for our world-class student-athletes, and they, along with our coaches and staff, are thrilled to be joining the Atlantic 10 Conference, which is one of the most prestigious leagues in college athletics," Watson said. "We are extremely grateful for our time in the Missouri Valley Conference, which has provided a wonderful home for Rambler Athletics for nearly a decade. We also look forward to renewing some rivalries as well as helping build the Loyola brand as a member of the A-10."
Members of the Atlantic 10 Conference include: Davidson College, The University of Dayton, Duquesne University, Fordham University, George Mason University, The George Washington University, La Salle University, University of Massachusetts, University of Rhode Island, University of Richmond, St. Bonaventure University, Saint Joseph's University, Saint Louis University and Virginia Commonwealth University.