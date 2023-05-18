Longtime WSIL Production Manager Ron Hamberg passes away

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- Here at WSIL, we say goodbye to one of our own.
Ronald Hamberg passed away at his home on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Ron was the longtime production manager here at Channel 3 for more than 32 years.
He started when the station was in Harrisburg, back in 1984.
Ron saw a lot of changes at WSIL over the years, including the transition to HD.
He was laid to rest on Thursday at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Red Bud, Illinois.
Ron was born on June 22, 1945, in Denver, Colorado, to Robert Anton and LaVerne Anne (Samp) Hamberg.
Ron married Lorraine Frances Masterson on March 21, 1987, in Carterville.
He enjoyed golfing, reading, bird watching, traveling, collecting Egyptian artifacts, and listening to classical music.
Ron Hamberg was 77.
For more information, you may visit the Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home.