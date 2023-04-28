Local Southern Illinois Leaders React to Federal Court Injunction Ruling

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- Local leaders in southern Illinois react after the firearms ban was halted by a Federal Court injunction in Illinois on Friday.
The U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Illinois issued an injunction halting a recently enacted sweeping firearms ban. This injunction temporarily halts the implementation of the firearms and magazine ban signed into law by Governor Pritzker earlier this year.
State Representative Paul Jacobs and House Republican Floor Leader State Rep. Patrick Windhorst both issued statements on the ruling.
Windhorst released this statement...
“I was a strong opponent of Illinois Democrats’ unconstitutional attempt to ban a multitude of commonly used firearms. Today’s decision by the US District Court of the Southern District of Illinois affirms that the 2nd Amendment trumps contemporary political talking points. This is a victory for our Constitution and law-abiding responsible gun owners in our state. I am grateful to all of my constituents for their efforts to contact me to express their opinions on this issue. If further action is taken by the US Appellate Court or the US Supreme Court, I will continue to keep my constituents informed.”
Jacobs released this statement...
"Today, law-abiding gun owners achieved a victory in Federal court as Judge Steven McGlynn issued an injunction enjoining the State of Illinois from enforcing the unconstitutional firearms and magazine ban enacted in January. I have been a long-time supporter of 2nd Amendment rights and my legislative record of opposing these unconstitutional infringements reflects that position.
“From the beginning of House Democrats’ efforts to pass sweeping legislation seeking to ban a multitude of weapons in common use for personal protection, I argued the legislation was unconstitutional. Today, a Federal judge found that there is a likelihood of facial unconstitutionality and stopped the enforcement of the ban. As this case is likely to see more court action in the future, I will continue to keep my constituents up to date, and I am thankful to the thousands of Illinoisans that have reached out to me to express their opinion on this law."