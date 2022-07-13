Local newspaper Du Quoin Evening Call to cease operations

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- A southern Illinois newspaper is closing its doors.
Du Quoin Mayor Guy Alongi announced the Du Quoin Evening Call newspaper is halting operations. The newspaper's final edition will be on Friday, July 15.
According to the Library of Congress, the newspaper has been in publication since 1897.
Mayor Alongi released a statement on the closure on his Facebook page saying, "Through the year's it was many young boys dream to be a paper boy riding your route on your bicycle with that blue bag attached to your handle bars. For all it was the first job of your life.
The newspaper was a Staple of the Community up until Editor John Croessman had to retire suddenly because of health issues. From that day forward the newspaper struggled and never recovered the loss of John who put his heart and sole into the business.
They say all things must come to an end but it is troublesome to see one of the original businesses of this Community close its doors. It's a sad day for Du Quoin."