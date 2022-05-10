Local construction worker injured after guardrail becomes airborne

WAYNE COUNTY (WSIL) -- A construction worker was injured on the job in Wayne County Tuesday morning.
Illinois State Police say a truck-tractor trailer was driving east on I-64 near milepost 106 approaching a single lane bridge construction in Wayne County.
The truck was hauling an oversized load on the trailer, which was within the width requirement for the single lane.
The vehicle crossed over the right fog lane and the passenger side trailer tired and fenders truck the guardrail causing it to become airborne.
The guardrail landed on the other side of the construction concrete barrier and struck a construction work in the lower right leg.
The worker, 25-year-old Guillermo Palmerin of Cobden, was taken to an area hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
The truck driver was cited for improper lane use and no proper evidence of registration.