Local authorities asking for help in searching for missing woman from Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- Authorities are investigating a missing woman out of Williamson County and are expanding their reach by requesting the public’s help in finding her.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office held a press conference on Sunday to update everyone on Janet Borowitz, 81, who went missing in the early morning hours on Saturday.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office reported she was last seen leaving her home at around 10:30 a.m. on September 9. Investigators believe Borowitz walked away from her home in the 5000-block of Bald Eagle Lane in Carbondale, located in rural Williamson County.
Agencies from multiple counties, including police, fire and emergency management agencies, searched by ground and by air for Borowitz throughout the evening hours and through Sunday morning, but were unsuccessful in locating her.
They searched a five-mile area around her residence.
Borowitz stands 5’ 0” tall, weighs 100 pounds, has blue eyes and blonde hair.
The sheriff's office at 7:47 p.m. on Saturday got a call which reported Borowitz was missing. Family arrived at the home at 7:20 p.m. and found her to be gone.
Sheriff Jeff Diederich said family of Borowitz describes her as having signs of dementia.
"We are working diligently, using investigative tools to try and locate her but we do need the community's involvement," Sheriff Diederich said.
Anyone who has any information about this incident can call the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 618-997-6541.