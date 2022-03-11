Light snow to fall Friday -- Warm up into the end of the weekend

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Friday morning temperatures and afternoon high's are expected to be linking arms, seeing temperatures into the mid 30's and not changing too much.
That's as a cold front will be making its way through the region, bringing in snowfall and gusty winds.
Snowfall amounts will remain light across the region. A tracing to 2 inches of snow is to be expected.
By 9am the snow is expected to begin falling in the northern counties.
By midnight, the system should be exiting and we clear out for Saturday.
Winds from the NNW will bring in cooler temperatures and have temperatures dipping into the teens with a feels like temperature into the single digits.
Saturday's high is forecast to be in the lower 30's with an overnight low into the upper 20's.
By Sunday, the sun peaks out and warms things up!
Sunday is forecast to see a high into the mid 50's with an overnight low into the mid 40's.