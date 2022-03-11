 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois, generally east of a
line from Poplar Bluff and Cape Girardeau Missouri to
Carbondale and Wayne City Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on
bridges.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest concern for increasing snowfall
rates and measurable snowfall accumulation will be from 6 PM CST
today through 2 AM CST Saturday morning. With cooling ground
and road surfaces, some slick spots will be possible through
daybreak on Saturday. Wind Chills will fall into the single
digits above zero overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Light snow to fall Friday -- Warm up into the end of the weekend

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Friday morning temperatures and afternoon high's are expected to be linking arms, seeing temperatures into the mid 30's and not changing too much.

That's as a cold front will be making its way through the region, bringing in snowfall and gusty winds.

Snowfall amounts will remain light across the region. A tracing to 2 inches of snow is to be expected.

By 9am the snow is expected to begin falling in the northern counties.

By midnight, the system should be exiting and we clear out for Saturday.

Winds from the NNW will bring in cooler temperatures and have temperatures dipping into the teens with a feels like temperature into the single digits.

Saturday's high is forecast to be in the lower 30's with an overnight low into the upper 20's.

By Sunday, the sun peaks out and warms things up!

Sunday is forecast to see a high into the mid 50's with an overnight low into the mid 40's.

