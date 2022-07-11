Lawsuit alleges sexual discrimination among other things at Jefferson County Correctional Facility

MT. VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- Allegations of sexual and disability discrimination from a former Jefferson County Correctional Officer.
The officer was fired for what Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard says were multiple instances of not properly following policies and procedures.
Former Jefferson County Correctional Officer Mary Jo Connoway alleges she was sexually harassed and discriminated against for a disability among other things in a 55 page lawsuit.
"The allegations are without merit, they're baseless, it's a frivolous lawsuit. One that we have contested from it's inception and that we will continue to contest," said Sheriff Jeff Bullard.
That's Bullard's take, but Mary Jo Connoway's lawyer Jerome Dobson thinks differently.
"We think it is a very meritorious claim, we believe that for example with respect to the disability discrimination there were actions taken again against Ms. Connaway that really exacerbated her condition," said Dobson.
Dobson says one example was moving Connaway to the control room permanently for 12 hour shifts, a room he says essentially no other officer spends more than 4 hours in per shift.
The lawsuit also claims the control room made Connaway's condition of consistent migraines worse.
"She has not been discriminated against based on her gender or any medical condition we would not do that here and her disciplinary history has brought it to the point where she no longer works here," added Bullard.
"We believe the evidence will support a claim that they made their mind up well before they even interviewed Ms. Connaway. They knew what outcome they wanted, they saw an opportunity to use an incident and fire her over it even when the facts were disputed," added Dobson.
Then the claim that a camera was set up in the control room to find out if Connaway was on her phone during her shift there, something against policy.
"To place a camera under the table pointed below the waist without her knowledge, do they really think that is an appropriate way to do business we don't think it is," said Dobson.
"Ms. Connaway already had repeated safety violations of our no cell phone in control policy, they believed it was a cell phone so they requested my permission to put an additional camera in the control room one that would be in a position to see Ms. Connaway's hands and that was the intent of the camera." explained Bullard.
Bullard says attorneys for the county have filed a summary motion to dismiss the case.
As of now both sides will get to make their arguments October 24th at a bench trial at the Benton Federal Courthouse.