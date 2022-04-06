Law enforcement remain hopeful following the introduction of bills that would provide more resources

(WSIL) -- Resources are the main goal of a pro law enforcement package of bills introduced to the Illinois State Senate.
Senate Democrats joined police advocates to unveil the package which includes bills on raising sheriff's salaries, creating funds for hiring, training, and retention, allowing grant funding to be used for body camera storage data costs, and more.
"This is a good step forward on a variety of fronts. The Illinois State Police continue to work with the legislature on either side of the aisle, and we'll talk with whoever is interested in these issues and give our expertise and our perspective on these issues to keep moving things forward," said Brendan Kelly, Director of the Illinois State Police.
Following last year's criminal justice reform bill, some local law enforcement say these are now necessary.
"The reform act did some very bad things to the profession so while these will help, more needs to be done," said Jefferson County Sheriff, Jeff Bullard.
Bullard said if real change needs to be done, there is a key component of last year's reform bill that needs to be removed first.
"If they truly want something that's going to help the police do their job, keep the streets safe, is get rid of the elimination of cash bail that's coming January 1st. That would be the most helpful thing. These things they've proposed are helpful, but not near as helpful as it is to abolish the elimination of cash bail," said Bullard.
But as for the current package, Bullard believes these changes are a start.
"I do commend the work in these bills to try to improve some things, and it would be my hope that they continue in this direction," said Bullard.