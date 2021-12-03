Last day of near record warmth, storms by Sunday

WSIL -- One last day of near record warm temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
A BEAUTIFUL early December day will make for a great chance to catch up on yard work or hang holiday decorations.
The first of two cold fronts will arrive late tonight, turning winds back to the north and northeast by Saturday morning. Temperatures will only be in the low to mid 50s Saturday afternoon.
The second cold front arrives Sunday evening. Ahead of the front, widespread rain is expected. An isolated strong storm or two can't be ruled out. The main threat is heavy rain and strong winds.