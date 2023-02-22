 Skip to main content
Kidnapping suspect from Cape Girardeau arrested, juvenile found in Arkansas

  • Updated
  • 0
Kidnapping suspect
Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- A man is in custody after taking a child across state lines into Arkansas, after the child was reportedly missing.

Cape Girardeau Police Department officers received information about a missing juvenile on February 17 at around 10:30 a.m.

Cape PD said Detective Corporal Hiett immediately began investigating the case and found that a juvenile had possibly left with a man identified as Nicolas Hernandez.

A new release from Cape PD said Corporal Hiett was familiar with Hernandez and him being a respondent in a child protection order with the juvenile being the protected person.

They learned there was two possible vehicles Hernandez may have been driving.

Assistance from the Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Office was requested to check Hernandez’s place of employment for any of the two vehicles.

Cape PD said one of the vehicles was there, however, the other vehicle wasn't.

Corporal Hiett then pinged the cell phone of the victim, which indicated he was near Forrest City, AR and traveling in a southwest direction.

The FBI and Arkansas State Police were then contact. They were provided with updated locations and a description of the vehicle he thought they were in.

Around 2:30 p.m. Arkansas State Police located the vehicle near Malvern, AR. and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, Cape PD said in the news release.

Authorities then located both the suspect and the victim in the vehicle.

Hernandez was taken into custody for two outstanding warrants from Cape Girardeau County for Statutory Sodomy 2nd Degree and Statutory Rape 2nd Degree.

Corporal Hiett later forwarded charges to the Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for Kidnapping 2nd and Violation of Child Order of Protection.

The release stated the Honorable Judge Miller issued a NO BOND warrant for Hernandez and he is awaiting extradition back to Cape Girardeau.

