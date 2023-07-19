 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac,
Perry IL, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western
Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian,
Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall,
McCracken, Todd and Trigg. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape
Girardeau, Mississippi, Perry MO and Scott.

* WHEN...From Midnight CDT tonight through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- While rainfall from heavy rain and storms late tonight
through Thursday morning will be around an inch with locally
higher amounts, locations which experienced torrential
rainfall this week have ground conditions susceptible to
additional flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding, and especially
those who experienced flooding Tuesday night into Wednesday, should
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Kentucky Transportation Secretary issues order to help speed relief to flood victims

  • Updated
  • 0
Mayfield flooding

Flooded neighborhood in Mayfield, Ky.

 Charles Peek - The Weather Channel

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- An order has been issued to help speed up relief to flood victims in Western Kentucky.

Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray issued the order to help speed relief to Western Kentucky and other areas that were affected by the violent storms and flooding.

The order temporarily suspends certain regulatory restrictions on commercial motor vehicles involved in restoring power and clearing debris in the Western Kentucky area, along with surrounding areas which are dealing with flooding and other storm related damages.

“This order is to help avoid any delay for utility crews and other responders coming to the aid of storm victims in a wide swath of Western Kentucky and some other areas,” Secretary Gray said.

The order is in effect through 12:01 a.m. on August 18th, 2023. Gray said this also temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station stops while engaged in the emergency response.

The order is in support of the state of emergency declared earlier by Gov. Andy Beshear.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.