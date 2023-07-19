Kentucky Transportation Secretary issues order to help speed relief to flood victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- An order has been issued to help speed up relief to flood victims in Western Kentucky.
Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray issued the order to help speed relief to Western Kentucky and other areas that were affected by the violent storms and flooding.
The order temporarily suspends certain regulatory restrictions on commercial motor vehicles involved in restoring power and clearing debris in the Western Kentucky area, along with surrounding areas which are dealing with flooding and other storm related damages.
“This order is to help avoid any delay for utility crews and other responders coming to the aid of storm victims in a wide swath of Western Kentucky and some other areas,” Secretary Gray said.
The order is in effect through 12:01 a.m. on August 18th, 2023. Gray said this also temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station stops while engaged in the emergency response.
The order is in support of the state of emergency declared earlier by Gov. Andy Beshear.