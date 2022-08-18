Kennett fire chief resigns

(WSIL) -- The city of Kennett, Missouri will be looking for a new fire chief soon.
During a regular city council meeting Tuesday night, current Fire Chief Paul Spain brought up discrepancies about firefighters pay.
Afterwards he read his resignation letter to city leaders.
"This decision has been based on many discussions with our lord Jesus Christ and my family. Recent decisions between the governing body of Kennett has prompted this move." said Spain.
Chief Spain's last day on the job will be September 16th.