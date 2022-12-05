Keeping your kids safe while out during the holidays

(WSIL) - Police investigating the Athena Strand case are calling it a "crime of opportunity". Local police tell us a case like this is rare. During the holiday season, when we find ourselves in crowds at holiday events or shopping centers, there are some precautions parents can take to prevent kidnapping.
Holiday shopping or trips to holiday events can put you and your child in a crowded place. Mt. Vernon Police Chief Trent Page said some simple practices can help Easiest of all, Page said, keep your child close.
"Keeping an eye on children to make sure they're in close proximity to you," Page said. "That they're not getting around other cars that might be occupied by other people, where someone could grab them and go if they were looking to."
Don't hesitate to hold a hand if your little one tends to explore. While it's not necessary to be suspicious while shopping, you should keep your eye on others too.
"And watching for people who are watching you." Page said. "Watch and see if someone is paying particular attention to you or your children outside the norm."
Page said another practice the officers see is a parent leaving children in the car when they run inside a convenience store.
"Do not leave the kids in vehicles. We see a lot of people, it's cold weather, they leave the child in the backseat of the car, they run into Hucks or whatever station they might go in for just a second," Page explained. "A person taking advantage of just that one situation hops in a car and drives off in it. We've seen instances nationally where they don't realize there's a child in the backseat until they're down the road."
If your child is cellphone age, Page suggests putting a location app on their phone, like Life 360. Not only does it give you as a parent reassurance, but if an emergency arises, Page said, they can be very valuable.
"A lot of the apps are very specific, down to within a few feet of the person is located at," Page said. "And that can be very handy, that the parents say, this is where my child is, and then we can relay that information out to other agencies or to our officers depending on where the missing person might be at."