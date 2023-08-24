 Skip to main content
Juvenile shot in Christopher, police investigate

  Updated
CHRISTOPHER, Ill. -- Police are investigating a shooting in Christopher where one juvenile was shot and taken to the hospital.

Illinois State Police (ISP) said the incident happened early Thursday morning at 12:40 a.m. in the 300-block of S. Snider Street in Christopher. 

ISP Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 7 agents are actively investigating the shooting and they say a male juvenile was hit by gun fire and taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said this was an isolated incident and the investigation is ongoing.

