Johnson County Courthouse closed due to "very dangerous" structural issue

VIENNA, Ill. -- The Johnson County Courthouse is closed due to a structural issue within the building.
County offices from within the Johnson County Courthouse have temporarily moved due to a structural issue with a main beam inside the building.
The Johnson County Clerk/Recorder stated there has been some movement in the structure that has caused it to be a "very dangerous situation."
The courthouse yard has been taped off and fencing will be going up to keep people off of the property.
The temporary locations of the States Attorney's office is located across the street from the courthouse beside the Shawnee Title Building on the north side. The Circuit Clerk and Court are now located in the Handicapped Court Room beside the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.
The county clerk tells us they hope the phone lines will be up and running by Friday for these offices.