John Deere workers go on strike

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL/WSIL) -- UAW John Deere members are now on strike as of midnight Thursday, Oct. 14.
At Local 838 in Waterloo, Iowa workers were asked not to start picketing until 7 a.m. In other parts of the Midwest, picketing began at midnight.
This is after the company failed to present an agreement that met the need of union members.
“Our members at John Deere strike for the ability to earn a decent living, retire with dignity and establish fair work rules,” Chuck Browning, Vice President and director of the UAW’s Agricultural Implement Department said in a press release. “We stay committed to bargaining until our members' goals are achieved.”
More than 10,000 members at John Deere locations set up pickets.
In a press release, Director of UAW Region 4 Ron McInroy said, "Pickets have been set up and our members are organized and ready to hold out and fight for a contract they believe meets their needs.”
“Our members and their families appreciate the community support they have already gotten. Strikes are not easy, but some things are worth fighting for," McInroy said.
“These are skilled, tedious jobs that UAW members take pride in every day,” said Mitchell Smith, UAW Region 8 director. “Strikes are never easy on workers or their families but John Deere workers believe they deserve a better share of the pie, a safer workplace, and adequate benefits.”