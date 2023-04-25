John A. Logan College to honor school's first baseball coach Jon Rivers

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- John A. Logan College is looking for former players of the school's first baseball coach, Jon Rivers.
Saturday, April 29 will be known as "Coach Jon Rivers Day" and there will be a special ceremony at 12 p.m. before the first game of a scheduled double with Shawnee College
Rivers moved from Michigan to Carterville in 1969 and Dr. Nathan Ivey tasked him with building a baseball program. That included building a field and dugouts, hiring umpires, and recruiting players.
Today, that program has seen the Volunteers win ten conference titles, eight region championships, and make two national tournament appearances.
If you are a former player interested in taking part of the ceremony, you're asked to call:
Ray Huelsman: 618-922-3822
George Hopkins: 618-923-1703