Jackson Fire Department honors 9/11 with a walk for first responders

JACKSON, Mo. -- The Jackson Fire Department will host a Walk of Remembrance for first responders to honor 9/11 on Monday.
The walk will be a way to respect the lives lost on September 11, 2001.
The path will last 3.4 miles. It will kick off at 7:15 a.m. at Kohlfeld Distributing on Old Cape Road East. Walkers will travel down Jackson Blvd and end at the 9/11 memorial in front of Fire Station 1.
At the end of the walk, the fire department will host a remembrance prayer around 8:30 a.m. A light breakfast will be served in the station following the prayer.
Any first responders not able or willing to walk may join in for the prayer and the refreshments.
The fire department has asked attendees to show up with his or her uniform, PPE, American Flags or hand tools.
The general public is welcomed to park along the path to support the first responders.
To sign up for the walk or to ask any questions, email Captain Gentry of the Jackson Fire Department at mgentry@jacksonfire.org. Gentry would like a headcount of who is walking from each department joining the walk.
The department's 9/11 memorial is open daily in front of Station 1.