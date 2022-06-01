"It's sickening": IL residents struggle to budget amid high gas prices

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Illinois is among seven states seeing gas prices above $5 a gallon according to AAA.
The Land of Lincoln is averaging $5.13 a gallon, a $0.16 increase from the week before according to AAA.
One man told News 3 he'd rather drive to Kentucky ($4.41) or Missouri ($4.24) to fill up. Others like Chad Oxendive, who works in a tree removal business, say they have to make it work.
"It's sickening... knowing that everything you're working for is pretty well going to get you to and from," Oxendive said.
Oxendive spends about $280 filling up his truck along with containers with gas to use for equipment. The higher prices, Oxendive says, have thinned his wallet.
"You're a working guy. You're trying to get work done and you're trying to pay your help and they're trying to get to work too," Oxendive said. "It's a kick in the pants everywhere."
Another man told News 3 he's 'outraged' and is considering using his bike to get to work. The man, who declined to give his name, says he pays roughly $200-$300 putting gas in his car.
"I can't even budget properly. It's a balance between family needs and work," the man said.