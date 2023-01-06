It's nice to see the sun, but rain possible this weekend

WSIL -- Chilly this morning with a little frost possible on windshields as temperatures have dropped below freezing overnight.
A lot of sunshine is expected to start the day, but clouds will be increasing yet again this afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the upper 40s this afternoon with a light breeze from the west and southwest.
A "southern track" storm system will bring a good chance for scattered showers on Saturday. To start the day, most of the rain will be in southeast Missouri, but showers will gradually increase across southern Illinois and western Kentucky thoughout the afternoon and into the evening.
Low pressure will slowly pass through the area Sunday morning, but a shower or two will remain possible.
Temperatures will be in the mid 40s Saturday, cooling back to the lower 40s on Sunday.
Once the weekend storm system passes, temperatures quickly bounce back into the upper 40s and lower 50s early next week.