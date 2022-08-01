It's back! A Heat Advisory has been issued as the heat index tops 100º to start August

WSIL -- A Heat Advisory has been issued for parts of southwest Illinois and southeast Missouri beginning Monday and running through Wednesday afternoon. The humidity is likely to be highest in these areas this afternoon. When combined with temperatures in the lower 90s, the humidity will push the heat index over 100º with some locations seeing heat indices over 105º.
A weak cold front approaching from the north could fuel a few storms by the end of the day. The highest chances will be along the I-64 corridor, and even those storms are likely to be isolated.
Tuesday and Wednesday will also be hot and humid days with afternoon heat indices 100-110º.
A more significant cold front will move in Thursday. This will bring better chances for rain and slightly cooler air through the end of the week.