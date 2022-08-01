 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to around 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois,
mainly along and west of a Mount Vernon, Illinois, to Cairo,
to Poplar Bluff, Missouri line.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Prolonged heat and humidity with no
significant break from the heat will exacerbate the impact. Be
prepared for this lengthy duration of high heat and humidity.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

It's back! A Heat Advisory has been issued as the heat index tops 100º to start August

8_1 heat advisor.jpg

WSIL -- A Heat Advisory has been issued for parts of southwest Illinois and southeast Missouri beginning Monday and running through Wednesday afternoon. The humidity is likely to be highest in these areas this afternoon. When combined with temperatures in the lower 90s, the humidity will push the heat index over 100º with some locations seeing heat indices over 105º.

8_1 HI.jpg

A weak cold front approaching from the north could fuel a few storms by the end of the day. The highest chances will be along the I-64 corridor, and even those storms are likely to be isolated.

Tuesday and Wednesday will also be hot and humid days with afternoon heat indices 100-110º.

8_1 rain chances.jpg

A more significant cold front will move in Thursday. This will bring better chances for rain and slightly cooler air through the end of the week.

