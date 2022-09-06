 Skip to main content
ISP squad car struck on I-64 in Wayne County

ISP Squad car struck

WAYNE COUNTY (WSIL) -- An Illinois State Police squad car was struck while performing enforcement duties in Wayne County. 

On Monday, around 7:50 p.m. a trooper was on the right shoulder with emergency lights flashing, assisting another trooper, when the squad car was side-swiped.

A pickup traveling west on I-64 failed to yield to the emergency vehicle and struck the left rear end.

The trooper suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. 

The truck driver, 72-year-old Elvie Cagle of Chesterfield, IL, was cited for a Scott's Law violation and improper lane usage. 

This is the 18th ISP squad car struck in Scott's Law related incidents and the 7th trooper to be injured. 

