ISP squad car struck on I-64 in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY (WSIL) -- An Illinois State Police squad car was struck while performing enforcement duties in Wayne County.
On Monday, around 7:50 p.m. a trooper was on the right shoulder with emergency lights flashing, assisting another trooper, when the squad car was side-swiped.
A pickup traveling west on I-64 failed to yield to the emergency vehicle and struck the left rear end.
The trooper suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.
The truck driver, 72-year-old Elvie Cagle of Chesterfield, IL, was cited for a Scott's Law violation and improper lane usage.
This is the 18th ISP squad car struck in Scott's Law related incidents and the 7th trooper to be injured.