ISP investigating body found in Washington County

  • Updated
death investigation
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ill. -- Police are looking into a body found near Nashville earlier this week.

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) are investigating the deceased body which was found on Wednesday.

Washington County Sheriff's Department requested ISP DCI to investigate the body which was found in the area of Lunte Creek Road, west of Nashville, Ill.

ISP Crime Scene Services went out to the scene to investigate. They said the body was a deceased black male found on July 19th at 8:44 p.m. He is identified as Montez Pearson of East Saint Louis, IL.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call ISP DCI Zone 7 Investigations at 618-542-2171.

