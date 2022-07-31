Isolated showers to continue this evening -- Heat, showers and storms to return

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) --
This evening, a few showers and even a pop up weak thunderstorm will move through the region with an overnight low into the lower 70's.
Monday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible, especially before noon. High: 93. Low: 74.
Tuesday: Isolated showers and storms, becoming more likely towards the later afternoon. High:93. Low: 75.
Wednesday: A few passing clouds in the morning with more clouds building into the late afternoon and evening. High:94. Low: 74.
Going into Thursday and Friday, a chance of more showers and storms does exist. It's a bit too far out to say when exactly and where it will happen.