...Heat index readings of 100 to 105 degrees expected this week...

Potentially dangerous heat indices are expected Monday through
Wednesday. Afternoon heat indices will reach 100 to 105 degrees
in southeast Missouri, most of southern Illinois and far west
Kentucky on Monday, and across the entire region Tuesday and
Wednesday.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Isolated showers to continue this evening -- Heat, showers and storms to return

toyda.jpg

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- 

This evening, a few showers and even a pop up weak thunderstorm will move through the region with an overnight low into the lower 70's. 

Monday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible, especially before noon. High: 93. Low: 74.

Tuesday: Isolated showers and storms, becoming more likely towards the later afternoon. High:93. Low: 75.

Wednesday: A few passing clouds in the morning with more clouds building into the late afternoon and evening. High:94. Low: 74.

Going into Thursday and Friday, a chance of more showers and storms does exist. It's a bit too far out to say when exactly and where it will happen. 

7 day.jpg

Tags

