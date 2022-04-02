Isolated showers Saturday--Dry and warmer Sunday

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL)-- Saturday morning temperatures were primarily into the mid 30's to lower 40's.
Saturday's high is forecast to be into the upper 50's to lower 60's with an overnight low into the upper 30's.
Rain showers will be scattered throughout the region Saturday morning and afternoon, but will subside later into the evening.
Sunday is forecast to be sunny with a high into the mid to upper 60's and an overnight low into the lower 40's.
By late Sunday, clouds and rain showers will move into the region and be more widespread across the region into Monday.
More rain and even thundershowers are forecast to set in by Tuesday morning and afternoon.