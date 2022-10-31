Isolated showers moving out -- Cloudy evening

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Halloween is looking more like itself with isolated showers continuing across the region with overcast.
Trick or treating will be done with temperatures going into the 50's.
Tuesday: Cooler start to the morning with temperatures into the mid 40's. Mostly sunny. High: 73. Towards the evening clouds will build back in and a few isolated showers could linger into early Wednesday morning.
Wednesday: A few passing clouds, overall a pleasant day! High: 74. Low: 46.
Thursday: More sun and feeling a bit spring-like! High: 75. Low: 52.
The rest of the work week looking beautiful with the next chance of rain moving in for the weekend.