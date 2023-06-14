Isolated showers and storms to the south - Calm evening ahead

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- The mugginess has come back into the region
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, areas to the south with chances of showers and storms. Lows into the lower to mid 60's.
Thursday: Morning lows into the lower to mid 60's with afternoon highs into the mid and upper 80's. Partly cloudy sky with chances of a pop-up shower or storm towards the late afternoon. Winds from the WSW 5-10mph. A few gusts over 15mph may occur.
Friday: Morning lows into the lower and mid 60's with afternoon highs forecast to reach the upper 80's to lower 90's. A few scattered showers and storms will be likely going through the afternoon and evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the region under a Level 1 out of 5 for gusty winds and large hail. Accompanying these storms would be heavy rainfall at times.
Heading into the weekend, more chances of isolated to scattered showers and storms will be likely. This is especially so going into Sunday, Father's Day.
At this time, the Storm Prediction Center is keeping an eye on a chance of strong to severe storms for parts of our southern counties. The outlook is still far out to say where and exactly when, but should the forecast trends continue how they are, we can expect a damaging wind and large hail threat.