Isolated showers and storms possible as high heat index returns this week

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Independence Day is here and Mother Nature may try to put a light show of her own.
Monday: Mostly cloudy morning, passing clouds, showers and storms this afternoon. High:94. Low: 75. Light wind from the South.
Tuesday: Passing clouds in the morning and afternoon. An isolated chance of showers and storms by the afternoon hours. High:96. Low:76. Light wind from the SSW.
Wednesday: Passing clouds. A chance of scattered showers and storms through the afternoon. High: 98. Low: 75.
With any showers and clouds, the return of the heat may be limited.