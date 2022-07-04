 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Daily heat index values of 100 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat index values today will top out around
100 to 105 degrees. The peak of the heat will occur Tuesday
through Thursday, when daily heat index values will reach 105 to
110 degrees. Daily chances for isolated thunderstorms will
provide limited relief from the heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Isolated showers and storms possible as high heat index returns this week

  Updated
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Independence Day is here and Mother Nature may try to put a light show of her own. 

Monday: Mostly cloudy morning, passing clouds, showers and storms this afternoon. High:94. Low: 75. Light wind from the South.

Tuesday: Passing clouds in the morning and afternoon. An isolated chance of showers and storms by the afternoon hours. High:96. Low:76. Light wind from the SSW. 

Wednesday: Passing clouds. A chance of scattered showers and storms through the afternoon. High: 98. Low: 75. 

With any showers and clouds, the return of the heat may be limited. 

