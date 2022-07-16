Isolated showers and storms, muggy Saturday -- Tracking much needed rain for Sunday

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) --
Saturday: Isolated showers and storms. High:97 Low:72 Wind from the S, 6-10mph, occasionally gusting over 18mph.
Sunday: Showers and storms through the day. High: 83. Low: 74. Winds from the SSW at 10mph gusting at times over 15mph. At this time an inch to two inches of rainfall is forecast. It's possible some areas could see more locally.
Monday: Showers and storms moving out of the region. High: 88. Low: 71.
After that, it seems rather dry with the heat returning.
Heat index values are projected to bounce back into the triple digits.