Increasing rain chances this weekend

WSIL -- Cloudy and a little milder this morning. A few sprinkles are possible in the Missouri Ozarks, but the majority of the region will stay dry Friday. Temperatures will range from the upper 80s east of I-57 and I-24 to the lower 80s in southeast Missouri.
Rain chances are increasing into the holiday weekend. An area of low pressure along with an approaching cold front is likely to bring at least scattered showers and storms Saturday and Sunday. The highest rain chances will be during the heat of the day with pockets of very heavy rain and lightning possible.
A few showers will linger into Labor Day on Monday. Right now, the weekend does not look like a washout, but you may want a backup plan in case of a storm in your location.