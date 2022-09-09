Increasing clouds Friday & increasing rain chances this weekend

WSIL -- Almost feeling like fall this morning with cool, crisp air in place and temperatures dipping into the mid 50s.
Clouds will be increasing this afternoon, but Friday will remain dry. A system tracking along the Gulf Coast will sling moisture northward, which may result in an isolated shower or two in parts of western Kentucky after sunset tonight.
As more moisture tracks north Saturday, more scattered showers and occasional t-storms are expected. Saturday will not be a washout.
Then on Sunday, a strong cold front will sweep across the region. Most of the rain will be behind the boundary, but it will likely bring widespread showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder. Sunday will be the wettest day and could move some outdoor events inside.
In the wake of the cold front, much cooler air will move in. Temperatures to start the week will be running around 10º cooler than average.