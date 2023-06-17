Increasing chances of showers and storms Father's Day weekend

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- With a lot of events happening this weekend, you may want to plan for some indoor events as well.
Saturday: Morning lows into the upper 50's to lower 60's. A few areas of patchy fog in low laying valley areas. Forecast highs into the lower to mid 80's. Mostly sunny with clouds building into the afternoon. A few pop up showers and storms will be possible into the late afternoon and evening. Winds from the NNE 5-10mph, gusting up to 20mph at times, eventually shifting from the SSW.
Sunday ( Father's Day): Morning lows into the lower to mid 60's with afternoon highs forecast to reach the lower to mid 80's. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will increase through the afternoon. A low pressure system will bring gusty winds, at times more than 30mph, changing from the NNW. Mostly Cloudy.
Monday (Juneteenth): Morning lows into the lower 60's with afternoon high's into the mid to upper 70's, with some areas trying for the lower 80's. Scattered showers and storms. Mostly cloudy. Winds, gusting more than 20mph at times.
More chances of isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible through the mid week.