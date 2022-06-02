 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

In the wake of a cold front, cooler, less humid air is moving in

  • Updated
  • 0

WSIL -- A light shower or two remains possible very early this morning, but as cool, less humid air begins to move in, rain will quickly exit to the east and southeast.

6_2 today 1.jpg

By this afternoon, mostly cloudy skies and the northwest breeze will keep temperatures into the upper 70s.

6_2 temps.jpg

Friday and Saturday will be gorgeous days for June. The mornings will be in the 50s and the afternoons in the lower 80s with tolerable humidity levels.

Humidity begins to build back in Sunday, leading to a chance for a few hit & miss storms by the afternoon.

6_2 tstorms.jpg

As the jetstream flattens out, a fast, active pattern sets up early next week. This will likely bring multiple waves of showers and storms into our forecast.

Tags

Recommended for you