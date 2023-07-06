 Skip to main content
Illinois State Police investigating death of Massac County inmate in jail cell

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. -- Authorities are investigating a death of an inmate at the Massac County Jail.

At the request of the Massac County Sheriff's Department, Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an inmate who died while in a jail cell at the Massac County Jail on July 5th.

ISP said correctional staff found Dennis F. Schapmire, 43 of Ozark, IL, dead in his jail cell at 9:14 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said an autopsy was performed at the Williamson County Morgue. The cause of death is pending as they wait for toxicology results.

The investigation is ongoing.

